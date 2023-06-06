His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, approved the two emblems of the Jubail market in Al Dhaid and Kalba.

The approval of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for the two logos confirms the importance of the trademark of the Jubail market, which is one of the integrated consumer and service projects that play a pivotal role as a strategic outlet in achieving the local food security system and its sustainability.

And with the adoption of the two slogans, the Jubail market in the cities of Al Dhaid and Kalba is preparing to complete all preparations for providing basic needs and integrated services to receive shoppers and visitors.