His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, today approved the admission of 82 male and female students to the Sharjah Maritime Transport Academy in Khorfakkan, 62 of whom received a scholarship, and the rest received a 30% discount on fees.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah also directed the continuation of admission to the academy in general and to students who will complete the national service requirements in particular.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi approved the admission of 25 male and female citizens who graduated from the Arabic Language, Islamic Studies and Early Childhood Bachelor’s Degree at the University of Sharjah, who obtained a 3.0 average or above, with scholarships at the Sharjah Education Academy, within the fourth batch of the “Teacher and Be Proud” initiative, to study A postgraduate diploma in education for one year, after which the graduates will join Sharjah private schools.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah also directed the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority to take charge of the electricity and water connection fees for the people of Dibba Al-Hisn, who benefit from the “Sharjah Housing” program, by paying no more than 15 thousand dirhams to the Union Water and Electricity Company, in exchange for the materials used and the fees for connecting services to those homes.