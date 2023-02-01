His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved an amount of 61 million dirhams to compensate those affected by the Khor Fakkan archaeological wall project, and 13 million dirhams to compensate the owners of 22 old residences in the Al-Turaif area of ​​Kalba.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, approved changing the name of “Al-Ghayl Dam” in Kalba to become “Al-Freesh Dam.” His Highness also approved the new administrative divisions in the city of Kalba, to include the Al-Furaish suburb, Al-Ghail neighborhood, Al-Saf neighborhood, and Al-Dahyat suburb, Al-Sur neighborhood, and Al-Turaif neighborhood, while the castle neighborhoods follow. Al-Mughaidir and Khor Kalba to the city of Kalba.