His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, approved 834 jobs in the Emirate of Sharjah, including 545 jobs within the replacement project in the Sharjah Police, 30 jobs in the Initiatives Implementation Authority projects in Kalba, and 16 jobs in the Initiatives Implementation Authority projects in Al Dhaid. And 22 jobs in the projects of the Khorfakkan Initiatives Implementation Authority.

It also includes 10 jobs in the projects of the Initiatives Implementation Authority Dibba Al-Hisn, 8 jobs in the projects of the Initiatives Implementation Authority in Sharjah, 50 jobs in Kalba University, 50 jobs in Al-Dhaid University, 25 jobs in the wheat farm building, 18 jobs in the Mleiha pasture, 30 jobs in the Nuzha pasture in Al Madam, and 30 jobs. In a scarf pasture in Al Dhaid.