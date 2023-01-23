His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, approved today an amount of 61 million dirhams to compensate those whose properties were affected by the project to restore and maintain the “Khorfakkan Wall”.

His Highness also adopted new names for some suburbs and neighborhoods in the city of Khorfakkan, including the “Al-Awain” suburb.