His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No. (6) of 2023 AD regarding the appointment of a president for the American University of Sharjah.

The decree appoints Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, president of the American University in the Emirate of Sharjah, and chairperson of its board of trustees, as of its date.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, said: “After twenty-five years of continuous work for the presidency of the American University of Sharjah, where it reached the stage of perfection with the help of university administrators and members of the board of trustees, I have the right to step down from the position of university president and give the opportunity to a new generation to lead this university with the assistance of a director.” University and members of the Board of Trustees.

Regarding the selection of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, His Highness said: “I have chosen to appoint Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi because of her knowledge and competence in work to be the president of the American University of Sharjah, and I will not be far from her, not only from her, but from the American University of Sharjah as well.”