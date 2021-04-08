His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, a member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, called on his sons and daughters to read the Noble Qur’an and manage its meanings during the blessed month of Ramadan, setting up an easy program for them to complete and guide the Qur’an. His Highness announced the opening of new development projects in the city of Kalba during the week. This week, revealing the opening of a new dialysis center, another for the elderly in Sharjah, and the inauguration of new institutions that provide many jobs for citizens, with the launch of a package of development projects in the city of Al Dhaid.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi said, in a telephone interview through the “Direct Line” program, which is broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television, with the journalist Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansoori, Secretary General of the Sharjah Media Council: “We are on the verge of the coming of the blessed month of Ramadan, and we have got used to it. People are to offer them some advice on these days every year, and the best thing that we remind them of now is what God Almighty says about the month of Ramadan, in verse 183 of Surah Al-Baqarah: And this is the first advice we give them for the month of Ramadan: “Piety.” In mentioning the legitimacy of fasting, God Almighty said: “Pious.” This is because piety is obedience to God’s command and distancing itself from His prohibitions. Piety is what will lift this calamity that has befallen us. The so-called Corona pandemic “Covid-19”, and we must raise our hands in this holy month of repentance and forgiveness, and heading to the right path. “

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah added: “And God, may He be glorified and exalted, said in verse 185 of Surat Al-Baqarah:“ The month of Ramadan in which the Qur’an was revealed as guidance for people and evidences, so how can we exchange the guides, and how can we talk about it? A person can be guided by the Qur’an, first of all, not to perform his reading in the month of Ramadan as a race, for some of them compete in the speed of reading it during the holy month.

His Highness Ruler of Sharjah provided an easy explanation of how to benefit from reading the Qur’an to contemplate its meanings and guide it. Saying: Guidance is complete by knowing the meanings of the Qur’an So I will show my children a method by which if they complete the Qur’an once during the month of Ramadan, then it is sufficient. Firstly: buying a book of interpretation of the Holy Qur’an, and the books are many, and I am proposing from them the book “Facilitating the Noble and the Most Merciful in Interpreting the Words of Manan”, by Sheikh Ibn Taymiyyah Abd al-Rahman bin Nasir al-Saadi , May God have mercy on him, this interpretation is comprehensive and ample and contains all the details, second: let the person bring an empty notebook and write above, “O God, I pledged myself to implement all that is mentioned in this Qur’an”, and make it a covenant between him and God, third: he begins to recite at the rate of one part per day In each part, he will find stories and instructions with guidance, reprimand and warning, and all ways of guidance, and during reading the reader contemplates the meanings of each verse, and writes its interpretation in the notebook, and if the interpretation of a verse becomes difficult He writes on it “for review”, so that he can review it after completing the entire part, and so he will be able to fulfill his promise. “

His Highness continued, saying: “Whoever contemplates the verses of the Qur’an will find in them a complete sequence of information and directions. After verse 183 of Surat Al-Baqarah told us about fasting in the month of Ramadan, verse 185 directed us to read the Qur’an which is guidance and evidence, and then verse 186 in Surat Al-Baqarah followed: ” If my slaves asked me, I answer to the supplicant if the whisperings Felictjibwa me and believe me they might usher, “This verse guided us to pray after reading the Koran, and here I say to my children: after reading the Koran claimed to God, saying: God have mercy on our dead and heal our patients; and Dedicate Dna” And we repeat it 3 times. “Oh God, grant success to everyone who walks on this right path, and we make this month for worship, and God will accept, with His permission and preference, this supplication, and we will suffice with His power the evil of this epidemic.

Dialysis

In response to the journalist Hassan Yaqoub’s question about dialysis for the elderly in their homes; His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah said: “This matter took a long time in the study, as Afaf Al-Marri, Head of the Social Services Department, submitted a report to us in this regard, and it is now under study to reach a solution to this problem. In the patient’s home, we studied the potential risks of this solution, and found the first of them is social, whereby a medical team visits the house three times a week, which causes confusion at home, and the second is health risks. If the patient experiences complications, it will take some time for him to be transported from home to hospital, which exposes him to To exacerbate his crisis on the road if his home was far from the hospital. “

New center

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah continued: “Given these risks, I contacted the Sharjah Health Authority and discussed the matter with Abdullah Al-Muhayan, Chairman of the Authority, and Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Muhairi, Director of the Authority, and we came up with an appropriate result, which is: Take advantage of the prefabricated buildings located near the University Hospital. We have designated one building to be a dialysis center, to receive these patients without passing them to the hospital, as we have allocated a special entrance to them from the street, with an internal corridor leading to the hospital if the patient’s condition requires entry to it, provided that the parking spaces are inside the building to facilitate the elderly .

314 young men wash the kidneys

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi said: “Unfortunately … the need for kidney dialysis is increasing due to the outbreak of diabetes among young people. We have about 314 cases of young people washing the kidneys, and this new center will be suitable for all cases, who return to their homes after washing, as well as adults Age, knowing that we have researched and studied all the subtleties in this matter, starting with the transfer of the patient from his home to the hospital, and the elderly who need a car to bring them back to their homes, and we even thought about the chair in which the patient would sit during his exit from the hospital to the car and from there to his home, and whether He will be transported by chair, stretcher, or medical bed ?, Two days ago, we discussed all these details, and we also found that the doctors supervising dialysis have specific requirements, such as replacing some beds with chairs designated for washing, not wheelchairs, and we studied all these matters.

Hanan Sultan

On the need for the elderly to enjoy family warmth in the midst of their children and grandchildren; His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah said: “I am looking to provide tenderness and care for the elderly. We have some people we ask God to forgive them. They ask hospitals to receive their elderly father or their elderly mother, because there is no one to take care of them at home, so I offered some of them to take care of building a medical room. At home, providing a supervisor for the elderly father or mother, and I only asked them one thing, which is the grandchildren’s passage of peace to this grandfather or grandmother before going to school. I am looking for tenderness and family warmth for this elderly person at the end of his life.

Elderly Center

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah continued his speech, saying: “Given that some of them did not accept this proposal, and also that some elderly people occupy places designated for treatment in hospitals, we have designated one of the buildings near the hospital to be a center for the elderly who could not be tolerated by their families, so that we would take care of them and treat them completely. This allows the elderly to host his children and grandchildren to spend beautiful family time with them, and we will take care of everything, even food for the visitors if they want it, so this is how we honor the elderly at the end of their lives. Full of this matter, and we went to the implementation, and we wish the sick recovery and all success. Health is a crown on the heads of healthy people, and it must be preserved. “

New projects in Kalba

On the development of Sharjah cities; His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi said: We are working to develop the emirate in all aspects, and we have a program to develop cities, and we will open, God willing, this week some of the projects that have been completed in the city of Kalba, to proceed after that the development of the city of Dhaid. Now, not like the previous one, “.. I tell them:” You will not get to know Al Dhaid, according to the development plan that I set for it. “

We do not want praise

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah said: “We offer everything that the citizen needs, and we do not want anyone to praise us or applaud us. We do not want him except for him to be calm in the mind, and this brings tranquility in the heart, and the heart does not reassure except by the remembrance of God. Worldly matters, because they have usury that facilitates them, so a person only has to do good deeds. “

Parental advice

His Highness the Father Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi provided valuable parental advice to his fellow citizens, during which he urged them to be prudent in managing their financial affairs, especially if they had people in their necks to support them and bear their responsibility. His Highness said: “We do not say not act, but we say manage your affairs. You have to do with what you can perceive now. As for what is perceived by many debts and loans, it affects a person in the future, which leads him to cancel things necessary in his life, so I say to every son of me: “Think about your dependents.”

New institutions

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah said: “We are striving to provide jobs. The accumulation of employees in the workplace is not a solution. Rather, the best solution is the establishment of new institutions, and this is what we are working on now through the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as we give them lands to establish small factories and centers, and provide All kinds of assistance to young people who own small projects, and this solution will soon see the light, God willing, and it will attract young people with a desire to establish small projects, and this solution is a new way to find jobs alongside the existing means, and we pray to God that every young man and woman helps build their future with clear rationality and permission. God, and every year, the Arab and Islamic nations will be fine, safe and stable.





