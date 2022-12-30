His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, announced the provision of additional monthly grants to his sons and daughters, citizens of the Emirate of Sharjah, who are retired from federal entities and other institutions within the Emirates, as a gift presented by a father to his sons and daughters, which will be deposited in their bank accounts. to ensure a decent life for them, as of January 2023.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, said in a telephone conversation via the “Direct Line” program broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television, with the journalist Hassan Yaqoub, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council: “After we raised the pension, For the old retired citizens of Sharjah who used to work in the government of the emirate, which puts them on the line of a decent life, we are now working to address the conditions of citizens of the emirate who are retired from ministries and other institutions within the Emirates, as the Social Services Department throughout the past period provided them with some assistance “subsidy”, but it is It is not enough, so we decided to provide them with additional monthly grants that will be deposited in their bank accounts, starting in January 2023, as a gift from a father to his sons and daughters.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah added: “Starting next Monday, about 1,000 retirees from federal agencies and other institutions within the UAE will enter the account of the Sharjah government, so that these grants will start from January 2023, leaving about 3,500 retirees. The parental grant will be provided to them later, but they will receive It has been completed in full since the issuance of the decision and retroactively starting from January, just so that we can implement the necessary procedures such as selection and registration that need some time and which are additional work assigned to employees.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, concluded his speech by saying: “The year 2023 is a good year, God willing, as we started it with jobs before entering the new year, and citizens will remain in glory and dignity in the coming year and all years, God willing, and we ask God May this year end with goodness for all, and that we spend the next year in good deeds of obedience to God and service to citizens.