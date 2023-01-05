His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, explained, “The four categories eligible to retire from work in the Sharjah government, as of this January, are those who have reached the legal age for retirement, numbering 51 cases, as well as those who have funds allocated in the Sharjah Social Security Fund to suffice them.” 100% and have worked in the government for 35 years, but they are below the legal age for retirement, and their number is 23, in addition to those who have completed 30 years of work, and those who agree that the government buys their retirement by paying on their behalf what remains on them to the Sharjah Social Security Fund to retire, and their number is 86, and the fourth category is reserved for women only who have fulfilled For the conditions of retirement, and they completed 20 years of work in the emirate’s government, and their number is 189, bringing the total number of cases to 349.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah said, “We have new projects that will provide many jobs, on top of which are electricity projects, as they are widespread in Khorfakkan and Kalba and need large numbers of employees, as well as in the Layyah area, where all devices that feed Sharjah with electric energy are now being replaced. We also have a large electricity project.” Another water project in the Al-Hamriyah region provides us with 90 million gallons of water per day. We also have small but important water projects in the field of agriculture, livestock breeding and food factories. We have cooperation in these areas with companies in Spain, and we are progressing quickly in these areas. their business and they are proud of it.”