During his six-day visit to the People’s Republic of China, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, visited a number of historical and cultural sites in the cities of Xiamen and Dongguan.

The sites and landmarks His Highness visited included Gulangyu Island, in Xiamen City, Fujian Province, which is listed on the UNESCO World Heritage List and is famous for containing the only piano museum in China, and for being a former residence for Western residents.

His Highness also visited Dongguan City, Guangdong Province, where he learned about its history, culture and economy by touring the Dongguan Exhibition Centre and the Oud Museum, which displays different types of the fragrant oud tree. The city has been famous for growing these trees for centuries.

His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah stressed that history and culture are two fundamental pillars for understanding the past, present and future of peoples and nations, praising the depth of relations that link the UAE in general, and the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in particular, with the People’s Republic of China, which extend back centuries.

“Despite the growth and prosperity of our economic relations in the past few decades, the bonds of partnership and friendship between our two countries extend back centuries, as archaeologists in Ras Al Khaimah revealed when they found rare ceramic pieces from the Yuan Dynasty in the 13th and 14th centuries in the emirate,” His Highness said.

His Highness added, “These rare artifacts are conclusive evidence of the strength of our trade, economic, and cultural relations along the ancient Silk Road, and are a testament to the strength of the friendship between the peoples of the two countries.” His Highness expressed his aspiration to strengthen cultural and economic relations in the future, and to advance them towards broader horizons of prosperity and development.

His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah headed the delegation of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah to the People’s Republic of China, on a six-day visit, during which he delivered a keynote speech at the opening of the 24th China International Fair for Investment and Trade, held in Xiamen, Fujian Province.