His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, affirmed that the Union has achieved the dream of the people of the Emirates for development, progress and prosperity.

His Highness said in his speech on the occasion of the 52nd Union Day: “December 2nd is a historic moment in which we all stand with pride and pride to commemorate the union of our country and its 52nd anniversary. It is an occasion dear to our hearts in which we remember with all reverence the path of the founding leaders who established the union of our country on the values ​​of wisdom, justice and love and established solid foundations for security, well-being and stability, to achieve the aspirations of the people of the Emirates for development, progress and prosperity. And here we are today, following in their footsteps and guided by their path full of successes and their wise vision, so that the Union’s journey continues to advance towards achieving more achievements, and to prove to the world that the UAE is a country of tolerance, love, and peace, and a country of exceptional achievements.”

His Highness added: “Under the wise leadership of my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, in the footsteps of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and his brothers the founding fathers, with ambitions that embrace… And in accordance with a well-established approach towards progress, sustainable development and strengthening the Union’s gains that have been achieved, our country today assumes leadership in many fields.”