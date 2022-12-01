His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, affirmed that the anniversary of the establishment of the UAE represents an immortal moment in our history, in which we recall with pride the solid will of the founding fathers and their sincere efforts in establishing the Union State, which achieved continuous successes for 51 years until Today, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” it has become a sustainable development model and occupies an advanced position among nations.
His Highness, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, said – in his speech that he addressed through the “Nation Shield” magazine on the occasion of the 51st Union Day -: Today we celebrate a memory dear to our hearts, and a pivotal station in the history of our state, made by the ambitious vision of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. “May God rest his soul in peace”, and his brothers, the founding fathers, which united with the aspirations of the people of the Emirates, to present to the world an exceptional country that races against time towards designing the future, shortens distances to achieve more successes, and moves steadily to create a bright tomorrow with confidence and optimism, and puts the homeland on the global map in various domains.
His Highness added: The second of December represents the start of the process of construction and development, which was founded on a solid foundation of the values of love and goodness rooted in the people of the Emirates. For the founding father, important achievements were made during his reign, and he left clear imprints that will remain present in the conscience of his people, and a witness to his immortal national path.
His Highness affirmed that the UAE, since its founding fifty-one years ago, has achieved exceptional achievements and cultural gains that enabled it to assume a prominent position at the regional and global levels, and moved forward in strengthening its global presence, based on the foundations and principles on which our country was built, in upholding the values of tolerance, coexistence and openness. Adhering to the national constants, enhancing the readiness of the countrymen and enabling them to perform their role in building the state and its institutions, and to assume their responsibilities with full competence and competence.
His Highness said: On this day, we renew our pledge to follow in the footsteps of the founding fathers, adhering to their legacy in preserving the capabilities of our country, and enhancing the quality of life for our society and our citizens, as they are the real wealth of the nation and the most important bet for drawing the features of a promising future that enhances our global competitiveness.
His Highness, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, extended his warmest congratulations and blessings to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.” And to his brothers, Their Highnesses the Sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council of the Union, Rulers of the Emirates, and to the dear people of the Emirates and the residents of this good land, praying to God Almighty to perpetuate the blessing of security, security, progress, and prosperity on our homeland.
