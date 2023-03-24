His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, received at the Hospitality Council in Khuzam today, a crowd of well-wishers on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

His Highness received congratulations on this occasion from the sheikhs, senior officials, directors of local and federal departments, businessmen, and citizens who came to congratulate His Highness on the advent of the holy month.

And everyone prayed to God Almighty to repeat this blessed occasion for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and their brothers, Their Highnesses, Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, may good health and wellness be upon the people of the Emirates and the Arab and Islamic nations in Yemen, goodness and blessings.

The reception was attended by Sheikh Omar bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Head of the Customs Department, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Head of the General Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah, and Sheikh Khalid bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Investment and Development Office in Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.