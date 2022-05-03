His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, at his palace in Saqr bin Muhammad City today, received a number of sheikhs and officials who exchanged congratulations with His Highness And congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

His Highness, the ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, accepted the congratulations of the sheikhs and officials, praying to God Almighty to restore this blessed occasion to His Highness with good health and wellness, and to the people of the Emirates and the Arab and Islamic nations in Yemen, goodness and blessings.

The reception was attended by Sheikh Omar bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Head of the Customs Department, Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, along with a number of officials.



