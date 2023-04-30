Ras al-Khaimah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received, at His Highness’s resting place in Jebel Jais, yesterday, His Excellency Deacon Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada, who is currently visiting the country.

His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah welcomed His Excellency the Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation, and exchanged talks with him on many issues of common concern, praising the friendly relations with Grenada.

For his part, His Excellency Deacon Mitchell affirmed that his country is keen to strengthen cooperation relations with the UAE in general, and the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in particular, praising the status and presence of the state at the regional and global levels.