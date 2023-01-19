His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received in his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed today, His Excellency Surangel Whipps Jr., President of the Republic of Palau, who is on an official visit to the country.

His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah welcomed His Excellency the President and his accompanying delegation, and discussed with him ways to strengthen cooperation relations between Ras Al Khaimah and the Republic of Palau, in a way that serves common interests at various levels.

For his part, His Excellency Surangel Wipes affirmed his country’s endeavor to strengthen relations of cooperation with the UAE, praising its position and presence at the regional and international levels.