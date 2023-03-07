His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received the outstanding students from the eleventh grade at the level of the emirate’s schools.

His Highness affirmed that investing in education is the real bet for looking forward to the future, and continuing the comprehensive development process in the UAE in line with the progress and technological development that the world is witnessing, and that continuing to improve the quality and excellence of the educational system is the basis for preparing a creative and innovative generation equipped with science and future scientific disciplines in line with the vision The country and its future goals over the next fifty years.