His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today, at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, His Excellency Radha Krishna Pandey, Canadian Ambassador to the country, accompanied by His Excellency Jean Philip Linto, Canadian Consul General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, on the occasion of his receipt his new duties.

His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah welcomed His Excellency the Ambassador and his accompanying delegation, wishing him success in performing his duties, in a way that contributes to strengthening cooperation relations between the two friendly countries at various levels.

For his part, His Excellency Radha Krishna Pandey expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to His Highness, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, for the generous hospitality and good reception.