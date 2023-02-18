Ras al-Khaimah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received a number of ambassadors of Latin American and Caribbean countries to the United Arab Emirates, in the presence of His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Chairman of the Federal National Council, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

During the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah discussed the partnership relations between the UAE and the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, which are based on cooperation, and ways to strengthen and develop them to serve common interests.

For their part, the ambassadors of Latin American and Caribbean countries praised the civilizational, economic, cultural and urban renaissance witnessed by the UAE and the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, praising the distinguished relations between the UAE and the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean at various levels. The ambassadors also expressed their thanks and appreciation to His Highness, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, for his hospitality and warm reception. The meeting was attended by a number of members of the Federal National Council and officials.