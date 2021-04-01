Ras Al Khaimah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received yesterday at His Highness Falah Mohammed Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, member of the Board of Directors of the Union of Trains, and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, His Highness was briefed on the developments of the UAE national railway network project, its developments, achievements and future plans, and praised this strategic and vital project and its role in enhancing the country’s competitiveness and its leading position at the regional and global levels.

His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah also witnessed, during the visit, the signing ceremony of an agreement between the “Etihad Rail” company, the developer and operator of the national railway network, and “Stephen Rock”, one of the largest quarrying companies in the world, with the aim of providing rail freight services and transporting building materials. From Ras Al Khaimah to Abu Dhabi.

Saud bin Saqr when receiving Falah Al-Ahbabi, in the presence of Ahmed bin Saud

The agreement was signed by Eng. Shady Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, and Eng. Nasr Al-Bastami, General Manager of Stephen Rock, and this agreement represents the first commercial agreements to come for the second phase of the UAE National Railways project.

His Highness blessed the agreement and stressed the importance of supporting this national project, as it represents a new pillar to enhance the economic and industrial sustainability of the UAE, and the importance it bears to support sustainable development plans in the emirate.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Head of the General Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah, Munther Muhammad bin Shukr Al Zaabi, Director General of the Ras Al Khaimah Municipality Department, member of the Board of Directors of the Union Trains Company, and a number of officials and engineers from the two companies.