His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, performs the Eid Al Fitr prayer at the Great Eid Prayer in Khuzam in Ras Al Khaimah.

The prayer is performed alongside their Highnesses, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Head of the General Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Khalid bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Investment and Development Office in Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, and a number Among the sheikhs, senior officials, heads and directors of federal and local departments, the masses of citizens, and members of the Arab and Islamic communities residing in the country.

His Highness, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, receives, at the Hospitality Council in Khozam, well-wishers on this blessed occasion, including sheikhs, senior officials, heads and directors of federal and local departments, citizens and members of the Arab and Islamic communities.