His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, performed this morning the Eid Al Fitr prayer at the Great Eid Prayer in Khuzam in Ras Al Khaimah.

The prayer was performed alongside their Highnesses, Sheikh Omar bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Head of the Customs Department, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Head of the General Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah, and Sheikh Khalid bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Investment and Development Office. In Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, a number of sheikhs, senior officials, heads and directors of federal and local departments, the masses of citizens, and children of Arab and Islamic communities residing in the country.

In his sermon, the Imam congratulated Muslims for their fasting and standing in prayer during the month of goodness, mercy and forgiveness. He said: The day of Eid is a day of joy and an occasion for mutual affection, compassion, love and respect among people.

In his sermon, His Eminence addressed the lofty lessons, sermons and values ​​that our true religion calls for, and which every Muslim must adhere to in order for goodness to prevail and love to prevail, thanking God Almighty for His countless blessings.

At the end of the sermon, he prayed to the Lord Almighty, to bestow His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, with good health and wellness, and the people of the Emirates and the Arab and Islamic nations with good, Yemen and blessings. May His Eminence have mercy on the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the founding sheikhs, may God bless their wealth and dwell them in His spacious gardens.