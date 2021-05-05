His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, affirmed that the unification of the UAE Armed Forces is one of the pillars that contributed to strengthening the union’s march, protecting its capabilities and providing peace and reassurance to its residents, and it is one of the enablers that strengthened the UAE’s position as an oasis of security, safety and peaceful coexistence in the region.

His Highness said – in a speech he addressed through the magazine “Dir ‘al-Watan” on the forty-fifth anniversary of the unification of the armed forces – that the historic decision to unify the armed forces on the sixth of May 1976 under one banner reflected the spirit of the union in the thought of the founding fathers, and constituted a critical juncture through which the state could The UAE has strengthened its pivotal role at the regional and global levels.

The following is the text of the speech of His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah on this occasion:

// I extend my warmest congratulations and congratulations to my brother His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, my brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and my brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy The Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and to the members and officers of our armed forces on the occasion of the forty-fifth anniversary of the unification of the armed forces, which represents a bright sign in the history of the Emirates and a source of pride and pride for the UAE and its people.

The historic decision to unify the armed forces on the sixth of May 1976 under one banner reflected the spirit of the union in the thought of the founding fathers, and constituted a critical juncture through which the UAE was able to strengthen its pivotal role at the regional and global levels .. The unification of our armed forces is one of the pillars that contributed to strengthening The march of the Union, the protection of its capabilities and the provision of peace and reassurance to its inhabitants, and it is one of the enablers that strengthened the position of the UAE as an oasis of security, safety and peaceful coexistence in the region … Our armed forces are the homeland’s fence, the Union shield, the safety valve of stability and prosperity, and the source of reassurance that we enjoy throughout our beloved emirates.

The sons of our armed forces embody the values, culture, and authenticity of the Emirati people, as they are the children of this kind, generous land, and they are the descendants of men and leaders with energy, determination and persistence that qualify them to be the best successor to the best predecessor, and they provide an example to be emulated in devotion to the love of the nation and the constant readiness to defend it and defend its life. At the same time, they carry the idea and message of the Emirates in building a state of peace and humanitarian giving and in carrying the Emirates’s message and strengthening its pioneering role in actively contributing to achieving regional and global peace and stability .. Today it participates in many noble tasks of providing humanitarian aid, resolving conflicts, and contributing To restore hope and stability in many regions around the world.

The men of our armed forces are the protectors of the Union state and its borders on land, sea and air, and they are the watchful eye that guards our aspirations, our present and our future. Military science and thus maintain their high readiness and readiness to deal with the latest equipment and modern technologies.

On this precious occasion, and coinciding with our celebration of the anniversary of the unification of our armed forces, we remember with great appreciation and reverence the nation’s martyrs, the righteous sons of the armed forces, who sacrificed their lives for the homeland, so that its banner remains fluttering in the sky of glory and in the fields of pride and honor.

Every year, our armed forces are well … every year and the people of the UAE are blessed with safety and stability.





