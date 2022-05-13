The Diwan of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Leader of the Nation and Patron of his March, mourns the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, who passed away satisfied and satisfied with his Lord today, Friday, May 13. His mercy, and may he rest in peace, and inspire us all patience and solace.. “We belong to God and to Him we shall return.”

The following is the text of the statement issued by the Court of His Highness, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah: “In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful../ O you calm soul, return to your Lord satisfied and contented, so enter among My servants and enter my heaven/… The great truth of God.

With hearts that believe in God’s decree and destiny, the Court of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the late, God Almighty, the leader of the nation and the patron of his career, mourns His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, who passed away today after a march Long, full of national achievements in the leadership of the United Arab Emirates, and in support of the issues of the Arab and Islamic nations in various regional and international forums.

His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah extends his sincere condolences and sympathy to the honorable Al Nahyan, and to the people of the UAE for the great deceased His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, asking God Almighty to bless the deceased dear homeland with the vastness of his mercy and dwell in his vast gardens, and to inspire his family patience and solace .. We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return//.

His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah has ordered the declaration of official mourning and the flags at half-mast over the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, for a period of 40 days, starting today, and the suspension of work in the Ras Al Khaimah government and the private sector for a period of 3 days, starting from tomorrow. “Saturday,” and official working hours will resume next Tuesday.