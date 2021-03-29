Ras Al Khaimah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, met yesterday with Jens Martin Al Sabirk, Consul General of the Kingdom of Denmark in Dubai.

His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah welcomed the Consul General during the meeting, which was conducted remotely with visual communication technology, and exchanged talks with him about enhancing the prospects for cooperation between the two friendly countries at various levels.

For his part, Jens Martin Al-Sberk expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah … praising the cooperation relations that bind the two countries.