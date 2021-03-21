His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, met today with His Excellency Awni Arifi, Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo to the State.

His Highness, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, welcomed the ambassador during the remote meeting with visual communication technology, and exchanged talks with him about enhancing the prospects for cooperation between the two friendly countries at various levels.

For his part, His Excellency Awni Arifi expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, praising the cooperation relations between the two countries.