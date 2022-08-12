Ras Al Khaimah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, affirmed that the Emirati youth possess the constructive skills and energies capable of creating a promising future for the UAE. His Highness explained that the Emirati youth prove every day that they are up to the trust and responsibility placed on them, and that they are worthy of the support and empowerment provided by the UAE, which continues to develop ambitious plans and strategies that enhance the role and position of youth in achieving the country’s sustainable development goals, and maintaining its leading position among countries. . His Highness said: “The youth of the Emirates, you are our real wealth, and our hope is to create our bright future. We are determined and ambitious, and from you we derive strength and vigor. We are proud of your successes and your contribution to building a promising future for Ras Al Khaimah and the United Arab Emirates.” This came during the reception of His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, at His Highness’s Palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, yesterday, Saeed Al Nazari, Director General of the Federal Youth Authority, accompanied by Mohammed Hussein Al Balushi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Youth Council and members of the Council, who came to greet His Highness on the occasion of the International Youth Day. .

plans and programs

During the meeting, His Highness was briefed on the latest work in the Federal Youth Authority, and the plans and programs that the Ras Al Khaimah Youth Council is working on. His Highness praised their efforts in supporting youth work, stressing the importance of the role of youth in the comprehensive development process in the country and their pivotal role in shaping the bright future of the Emirates.