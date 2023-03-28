His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received at the Hospitality Council in Khozam this evening, crowds of well-wishers on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.
His Highness accepted congratulations on this occasion from Sheikh Faisal bin Sultan bin Salem Al Qasimi, senior officials and directors of local and federal departments, businessmen, and citizens who congratulated His Highness on the advent of the holy month.
And everyone prayed to God Almighty to repeat this blessed occasion for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.” May His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and their brothers, members of the Supreme Council, Rulers of the Emirates, have good health and wellness, and may the people of the Emirates and the Arab and Islamic nations rest in peace, goodness and blessings.
The reception was attended by Sheikh Khalid bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Investment and Development Office in Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.
