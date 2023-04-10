His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received at the Hospitality Council in Khazam this evening, well-wishers of the blessed month of Ramadan.
His Highness accepted congratulations on this occasion from senior officials, businessmen, and citizens, who came to congratulate His Highness on the holy month.
And everyone prayed to God Almighty to repeat this blessed occasion for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi and their brothers, members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, with good health and wellness, and for the people of the Emirates and the two nations Arabic and Islamic Yemen, goodness and blessings.
The reception was attended by a number of sheikhs and senior officials.
