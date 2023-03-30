His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, on his appointment as Deputy to His Highness the President of the State, may God protect him. His Highness, the ruler of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, confirmed that the UAE and Abu Dhabi renew their covenant and loyalty to the school and values ​​of the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul. Country.

His Highness said that the march of giving and achievement in our dear country and Abu Dhabi continues with greater vigor and determination, thanks to the directives and leadership of my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and today it is gaining renewed momentum and a strong impetus. Today, we are pleased to extend our sincere congratulations and blessings to Their Highnesses the Sheikhs. On the occasion of their obtaining the trust of the wise leadership, we hope that God Almighty guides their steps and guides them to perform their duties for the good of the UAE, and to raise its position under the wise leadership and insightful vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State.

And His Highness continued, “On this occasion, we would also like to address His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, congratulating him on this right choice and assuring him that the union’s march is continuing and moving forward strongly towards achieving its goals during the next fifty years under the leadership of His Highness, and that we all stand by him as brothers and sons.” For him, we are united by the love of the Emirates and the willingness to give continuously and spend the precious and valuable for it, and we are united by the goal of working tirelessly or boredom so that its banner remains always lofty.