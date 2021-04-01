His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received at His Highness’s Palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City yesterday, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, Member of the Board of Directors of the Union of Trains, Falah Muhammad Al Ahbabi, and his accompanying delegation. During the meeting, His Highness was briefed on the developments of the UAE national railway network project, its developments, achievements and future plans, and praised this strategic and vital project and its role in enhancing the country’s competitiveness and its leading position at the regional and global levels.

His Highness also witnessed the signing of an agreement between “Etihad Rail” and “Stephen Rock”, one of the largest quarrying companies in the world, with the aim of providing rail freight services and transporting building materials from Ras Al Khaimah to Abu Dhabi. His Highness blessed the agreement and stressed the importance of supporting this national project because it represents a new pillar to enhance the economic and industrial sustainability of the UAE, and the importance it bears to support sustainable development plans in the emirate.





