His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, witnessed the “Martyr’s Day” ceremony that took place today in Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi, in memory of the nation’s righteous martyrs in various fields.
The ceremony was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Chairman of the Federal National Council, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, His Highness Sheikh Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council and head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, His Highness Sheikh Diab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nah Yan and Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs’ Families Affairs Office, a number of sheikhs, ministers and senior officials, as well as a number of ambassadors of brotherly and friendly countries.
The “Martyr’s Day” ceremony began with the arrival of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi to the Wahat Al Karama. And dignity.
On this occasion, His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah honored a number of the families of the martyrs and their families, as His Highness handed over the “Martyr Medal” to the families of each of the martyrs Nasser Muhammad Rashid Al Zahmi, Ahmed Abdul Rahman Obaid Al Muhairi, Muhammad Salem Ahmed Al Hantobi, Khaled Saeed Ali Al Abdouli and Rashid Khalifa Saif bin Brahim Al Musafri. Gharib Abdullah Khamis Al-Khalawi Al-Sharmi and Abdul-Rahim Muhammad Salih Al-Jaziri.
This initiative comes as a tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the safety and security of the UAE so that its flag would remain flying, and in appreciation of the patriotic stances shown by their families, during which they wrote the most wonderful stories of loyalty to the homeland.
After that, His Highness Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi headed to the main stage where the national anthem of the United Arab Emirates was played.
Brigadier General Staff Doctor Aisha Sultan Muhammad Al-Dhaheri, Head of the Executive Department of Military Health, delivered a speech on “Martyr’s Day”, in which she said, “Despite the passage of years, our righteous martyrs have never been absent from our memory..but it suffices us that they are with their Lord alive, enjoying joy in the gardens of bliss since the first martyr in defense of the land UAE on the thirtieth of November of the year one thousand nine hundred and seventy-one, passing through the martyrs of dignity in defending the fever of brotherly countries and confronting the forces of evil and extremism alongside the martyrs of humanitarian work. upholding its values and principles.
Al-Dhaheri added, “I was there…among them, and they were racing with all courage and audacity..they were motivated by love of the homeland, loyalty, and belonging to it…to achieve victory or martyrdom…along with their brothers…to defend the right and duty…and with the grace of God Almighty…they won victory.” And some of them are martyrs. Yes, I remember their determination and persistence.. and those kind faces and determination that do not soften and do not deviate from facing challenges.. Adversity shows the metal of men.. the metal of the sons of Zayed.” She pointed out that Martyr’s Day, although for many countries it means martyrs of military operations only, it goes beyond that in the UAE. Humanitarian ambassadors gave their lives to deliver aid to the less fortunate in our world, to whom the UAE is keen to extend a helping hand wherever they are, especially in the most dangerous conflict areas.
Brigadier General Staff Doctor Aisha Sultan Muhammad Al Dhaheri affirmed that “the pride of the UAE and its prevention is a goal worth sacrificing for, with everything precious and precious, and if the price is martyrdom, then it is not higher than that we race to raise the name of the United Arab Emirates in all forums and fields, and whatever the greatness of what we have presented, we are undoubtedly falling short. The UAE is a homeland that endowed its children and residents with security, prosperity and relief for the less fortunate, and hastened to support the oppressed.
She said, “The righteous martyrs preceded us to the honor of sacrificing their souls for the lofty message of the Emirates.. But we remain committed to the covenant, not deviating and not slacking on following the blessed march of the distinction of the United Arab Emirates under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and his brothers. Rulers of the Emirates.
Finally, I went to the families of the martyrs. And she said, “The families of our brave martyrs. Congratulations on the martyrdom of your sons in the fields of honor.
During the event, immortal words were presented by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him,” who was keen to participate in many military missions and stations that constituted milestones in the history of the UAE and in the relations of brotherhood and Arab cooperation. He also supervised directly the tasks of our armed forces in a number of fields of honor and dignity.
Then seven lights were lit in memory of our heroes who were martyred while performing their national duties this year. The Air Force and Air Defense planes also flew over the sky of the oasis, forming the lost soldier painting, out of pride and in memory of the sacrifices of our brave soldiers who gave their lives to keep the flag of the United Arab Emirates high and majestic.
At the end of the event, a squadron of Air Force planes flew over the sky of the Oasis of Dignity in a symbolic formation, saluting the souls of the righteous martyrs and the symbols they represent of sacrifice, redemption, sincerity of belonging, and reverence for their heroism in the fields of dignity.
