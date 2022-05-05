His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, affirmed that the unification of the UAE Armed Forces is a fateful decision taken by the founding fathers to consolidate the foundations of a nation that has become a symbol of wise power, which contributes to enhancing the security of the region, and has turned into an oasis of peace and stability in the world.

His Highness said that the 46th anniversary of the unification of the armed forces is an opportunity to reflect on the extent of progress and development that it has reached, at all levels, organizational and combat, which reflects the wisdom of that historic decision, which authorized the birth of a wise force that takes care of the country and ensures its security and stability, and that it will always and forever be a safety valve and a guarantor. To continue its progress, prosperity and prosperity.

His Highness stressed that “the flag of the Emirates will remain a flutter among nations, with the brave men of our armed forces, and our union will remain solid and strong, with their courage and sincerity, and we will be able, God willing, to face the most difficult challenges at all times, with their patriotic spirit and dedication to the love of the Emirates.”



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

