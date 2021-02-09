Ruler of Fujairah: The success of the Hope Probe with the vigor of men whose ambition knows no boundaries

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, a member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, confirmed that the UAE won again, and reached Mars, and here it is today entering history through a blossoming gate from the wide gates of the future that only men who knew how to overcome difficulties and fly over the clouds … Their feet are down to earth and their ambition knows no bounds. On the occasion of the success of the Hope Probe mission to reach Mars, His Highness said: We do not neutralize the truth if we say that anxiety was accompanying us in this difficult mission, and we definitely do not exaggerate by confirming that we were confident of success .. because the men of the country are the ones who planned, and the nation’s youth are the ones who carried out. We offer future generations great titles for success and the future … We make them proud of their belonging to this good land that has invested in mankind, so it emerged to the world with the most brilliant minds and the greatest achievements. He added: Success is indivisible, and victory was not a moment or chance …. It is the accumulation of years of work, perseverance and mastery, and today we recall that dream that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, builder of the renaissance of the Emirates and maker of its glory, And how did this dream come true .. just as all the other dreams that he wagered on, may God have mercy on him and best rest. His Highness affirmed: Today the UAE won before the eyes of the world, congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, this great achievement, and congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God bless him. The patron of this huge project, and congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the symbol of the nation, and congratulations to His Highness, the rulers of the Emirates and the generous people of the Emirates … and the next is more beautiful and brilliant … and history is made by men who promised their people and believed. God is with the honest.