His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, a member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, said that with the departure of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him and his best resting place, the UAE will lose a noble patriot, a leader of a high caliber, and an economic thinker who is less like him. In order to meet people’s needs.

His Highness added – in a speech lamented by Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid -: The UAE today bids farewell to a man of its men, remembers his qualities, may God have mercy on him, and realizes that he was one of the builders of the nation and one of the men who accompanied the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him, on the journey of building this great country.

His Highness concluded his speech by saying: I extend my sincere condolences to my brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. And to the sons of the deceased, may God have mercy on him, to the honorable Maktoum family in their grave misfortune, and to the honorable people of the Emirates, and we belong to God and to Him we shall return.





