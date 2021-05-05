Fujairah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, confirmed that the sixth of May 1976 is a milestone that contributed to consolidating the pillars of the Union, consolidating its unity and fixing its pillars.

This came in the speech of His Highness, which he delivered through the magazine “Deraa Al Watan” on the forty-fifth anniversary of the unification of the armed forces, as follows: On this great day in the history of our country every year, we are pleased to remember the day of the unification of our armed forces on the sixth of May 1976. As an important and bright station that contributed to establishing security and stability, as our valiant army preserved the nation’s gains and supported the process of development and development in the UAE. Forty-five years ago, the day the late founding leader Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his founding brothers announced the unification of the armed forces and the start of laying their solid bases, and since that time our forces have witnessed qualitative leaps in the degree of preparation and qualification at all levels, and this victorious march is still moving forward Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State “may God protect him”, who is keen to provide all high-quality equipment to support the armed forces, in line with international standards in the fields of training, equipping and armament. The UAE army has become the impregnable national fence to protect the gains achieved by the UAE, thanks to the unity and solidarity of our sons with their wise leadership, to protect the state’s gains and sanctities and to enhance security and stability in its territories, in addition to achieving its mission and role in supporting and consolidating regional and international security and stability. On this solemn occasion, I extend my highest congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State (may God protect him), His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their Highness Sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council, rulers of the Emirates, and the honorable people of the Emirates, recalling together the sacrifices of the men and martyrs of our armed forces who gave their lives for the sake of defending the land and the unity and supremacy of the nation, and preserving legitimacy and peace in the region, We also renew, on this glorious occasion, the covenant of loyalty and loyalty to the homeland and our sons in the armed forces, and we pledge to them to continue the march of growth, and to strengthen the UAE’s position at the forefront of countries that support world peace.