His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, confirmed that the sixth of May 1976 was a milestone that contributed to consolidating the pillars of the Union, consolidating its unity and fixing its pillars.

This came in the speech of His Highness, which he delivered through the magazine “Dir ‘al-Watan” on the forty-fifth anniversary of the unification of the armed forces, as follows:

// It gives us pleasure on this great day in the history of our country every year that we remember the day of the unification of our armed forces on the sixth of May 1976, as an important and bright milestone that contributed to establishing security and stability, as our brave army preserved the nation’s gains and supported the country’s development and development process. UAE.

Forty-five years have passed, the day the late founding leader Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his founding brothers announced the unification of the armed forces and the start of laying their solid bases, and since that time our forces have witnessed qualitative leaps in the degree of preparation and qualification at all levels, and this victorious march is still moving forward. Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, who is keen to provide all high-end equipment to support the armed forces in line with international standards in the areas of training, equipping and armament.

The UAE army has become the impregnable national fence to protect the gains achieved by the UAE, thanks to the unity and solidarity of our sons with their wise leadership, to protect the state’s gains and sanctities and to enhance security and stability in its territories, in addition to achieving its mission and role in supporting and consolidating regional and international security and stability.

On this solemn occasion, I extend my warmest greetings and congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander The Armed Forces and Their Highnesses Sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council, the rulers of the Emirates, and the honorable people of the Emirates, recalling together the sacrifices of the men and martyrs of our armed forces who sacrificed their lives for the sake of defending the land, the unity and supremacy of the homeland, and preserving the legitimacy and peace in the region.

We also renew, on this glorious occasion, the covenant of loyalty and loyalty to the homeland and our sons in the armed forces, and we pledge them to continue the march of growth and strengthen the UAE’s position at the forefront of countries that support world peace //.





