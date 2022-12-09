His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, headed the country’s delegation to the “Gulf-Chinese Cooperation and Development Summit” in Riyadh, which was hosted by the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at the invitation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the Kingdom.

The summit was inaugurated by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – which was held at the Abdulaziz International Conference Center – with the participation of Their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, along with His Excellency Xi Jinping. President of the People’s Republic of China and representatives of a number of international bodies and organizations.

The summit discussed ways to enhance joint relations in all fields and expand horizons of development and economic cooperation between the two sides.