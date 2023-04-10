His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, said that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul in peace,” the founder of our country, the builder of its union and the raiser of its flag, will remain the school from which we learn, the exceptional leader and the immortal symbol in the hearts of people and memory Motherland.
In his speech on “Zayed Humanitarian Work Day”, His Highness affirmed that this day will remain a bright beacon and an occasion to recall the exploits and positions of Sheikh Zayed in the fields of giving, giving and humanitarian work at the internal and external levels, and perpetuating the legacy of the founding leader and confirming the continuation of his approach to giving.
His Highness added that Sheikh Zayed was not only a ruler or a leader, but he was a father and a great man, with a heart beating with love and humanity as well. His council was open to all people who came to greet him and sit with him. And his hand is stretched out without harm and without ingratitude. He hears people’s problems and solves them. The disputants come out of him, overwhelmed by satisfaction from his judgments, which were distinguished by intelligence, wisdom and justice.
His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi indicated that Zayed Humanitarian Work Day consolidates the culture of charitable, humanitarian and voluntary work, and enhances the thought, vision, wisdom and giving of Zayed Al-Khair and his human and civil legacy of tolerance and mercy. Our wise leadership, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the State, may God protect him, and his brothers, Their Highnesses, Rulers of the Emirates.
His Highness, the Ruler of Ajman, said that happiness, which has become a way of life in our country, stems from the continuous giving that extends to all parts of the world to support the poor and needy and to support countries that suffer economic or humanitarian crises as a result of natural disasters and wars. In making others happy, it is not good to live without drawing hope in the hearts of people, and this is our civilized behavior and our message that we believe in. The true value of human work is manifested in delivering the human message, in a manner that inspires others to spread goodness.
