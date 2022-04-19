His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, affirmed that Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies the highest meanings of loyalty to immortalize the biography of a leader who gave himself for good, giving and mercy. And appreciation, with pride and veneration, the biography and trajectory of the person who painted, with his sincere efforts, that aesthetic painting in the finest form of human giving.

In his speech on this occasion, His Highness said that in every spot in the UAE, and indeed in every point of our country, we find that Sheikh Zayed has a clear and unmistakable imprint that bears witness to his dedication, honesty and sincerity, and the whole world will not forget his honorable stances and white hands in secret and in public.. and what Sheikh Zayed made It is difficult to limit it, it is present in every location and in every place.

His Highness the Ruler of Ajman added that the United Arab Emirates will continue to carry the banner of goodness and humanitarian work raised by the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”, and after him, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and we will continue to mention their names with appreciation and weigh their deeds in the balance of respect and glorification.

His Highness said that the UAE lives the sparks and radiance of humanitarian and charitable giving in a unique cohesion between our wise leadership and the citizens and residents of this good land, an expression of the value of Zayed in our hearts and the meaning of humanitarian work in our souls and the love of this blessed month in our hearts.

He added that the UAE is proud of its pioneering initiatives and regional and global assistance, which made our country a beacon of goodness and humanitarian giving worldwide, not least the “Billion Meals” initiative implemented by “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives”, by targeting the provision of food support in 50 countries.

At the conclusion of his speech, His Highness the Ruler of Ajman affirmed that we will remain on the covenant as long as we live to continue the path of goodness and humanitarian work instilled in us by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and our condolences for the enduring values, immortal principles and a good legacy that we adhere to.



