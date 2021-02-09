His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, affirmed that this day is considered exceptional for a great event in the history of our country and the Arab and Islamic nation, with the arrival of the “Hope Probe” to Mars. His Highness said that this achievement came as a result of the courage and patience of our leadership and our sons and daughters, To rise in the name of the UAE high in the field of science, space and the discovery of Mars, in order to create a promising and dazzling future in the field of space, and to enter a world of scientific discoveries, and to contribute to the service of humanity, which establishes the position of our country globally, and supports the process of development and development witnessed at all levels.

His Highness said in a speech on the occasion of the arrival of the “Hope Probe” to the orbit of Mars: “The UAE is witnessing a unique historical stage, in which it records great national achievements and scientific and practical successes that dazzle the world, and demonstrates the seriousness of the Emirati people and their sons and daughters to rise high in the name of the nation in the field of science, space and various fields. Other ».

His Highness added: “On this historic day, the ninth of February 2021, we are pleased to show the world our joy, pride and joy in the achievement of our sons and daughters.” His Highness said: “God Almighty has assigned our beloved country with a wise leadership that has a sound vision and good aspirations in investing in human forces, patriotic minds and deep ideas. We are pleased on the occasion of the arrival of (the probe of hope) to the orbit of Mars, and its launch in the performance of its required tasks, to offer our highest congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council, brothers of the rulers of the Emirates, and all citizens and residents of the homeland.

His Highness added: “The (Hope Probe) project reflects the high level of confidence that the youth of the UAE enjoy from the leadership, which believes in their pivotal role in promoting the development process and the development movement witnessed by the country.”

