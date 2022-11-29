His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, said that on the thirtieth of November of each year, the UAE Martyr’s Day is celebrated, which is a great national occasion to commemorate the nation’s martyrs.
And His Highness added – in a speech addressed to the Nation Shield magazine on the occasion of Martyr’s Day, which falls on the thirtieth of November of each year – that we remember on Martyr’s Day the exploits of the heroes whose blood watered the battlefields against every hater and envious enemy who hates the truth and is hostile to all good.
Below is the text of the speech.
On the thirtieth of November of each year, the memory of Martyr’s Day falls on us, which is a great national occasion to perpetuate the memory of the nation’s martyrs, their names, and their blessed sacrifices, with which they recorded an honorable history with a supply of light, pride, pride, and reverence.
On Martyr’s Day, we remember the exploits of the heroes whose blood irrigated the battlefields against every hater and envious enemy who hates the truth and is hostile to all good. Helping the distressed, and their pure souls will remain as the light of the sun in the sky of the homeland, so the values of sacrifice and redemption will rise in us, and the meanings of respect and reverence for every sacrifice made by the dear sons of the Emirates and our brave soldiers will be strengthened in our souls.
This glorious day is a landmark historical milestone in the march of the Union State. The sacrifices of our martyr sons planted in the souls the meanings of strength and steadfastness, and strengthened the idea of the union and its basic building block in honoring the human being, preserving his security and safety, the stability of societies, restoring rights to their owners, and holding every hostile and unjust accountable with the weapon of justice. Our heroes drew a bright history of Love and redemption, and show the whole world the meaning of love for the homeland, adoration of its soil, and defending it with the most precious thing a person possesses, his life, soul, and spirit.
The memory of our honorable martyrs will remain, no matter how long it takes, an honorable medal that the countrymen carry on their chests, and they will remain a glorious symbol of strength, peace, courage, daring, sincere love and brilliant justice.
And on Martyr’s Day, we say to every mother, father, brother, and sister, die as a martyr. Your martyr is our son and our beloved. We grieve for your sorrows and have mercy on them.
