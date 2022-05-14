His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, said that the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, as President of the State, confirms our absolute confidence in His Highness and our great appreciation for his wise leadership and national path that established the renaissance of our country and placed it on the The path of progress and prosperity, affirming his pledge of allegiance to more prosperity and stability, based on the legacy of our founding fathers and the determination of our proud people.

His Highness the Ruler of Ajman added that this step is an expression of the high feeling and deep appreciation of Their Highnesses, the rulers of the Emirates towards His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the care, interest and love that His Highness has been providing to his country and its citizens.

His Highness affirmed that the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the State finds all support and welcome from all segments of society, which is the least we can offer to this wise leadership that God has designated us with, and we bear many abundant feelings for it. And sincere pride, pointing out that the election of His Highness is an obligation on us towards our leadership, and this trait will remain inherent to us and emerge at all times and on various occasions, and it took place in a bright civilized image of which we are proud.

His Highness made it clear that the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan means the continuation of the blessed path of the Union State, as it is advancing politically, economically, socially, culturally and sportily. Our state and put it on the path of progress and prosperity until the United Arab Emirates became a flag among the countries.. His Highness devoted all his thought for the sake of the Emirates, and set us the ideal of sincerity in work and loyalty to the homeland.

His Highness, the ruler of Ajman, renewed his blessing to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, wishing him continued success and payment and the people of the United Arab Emirates progress and prosperity under his wise leadership.



