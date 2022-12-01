His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, affirmed that the memory of the Union Day enhances the spirit of union in our souls and embodies a march full of great sacrifices, great achievements, remarkable stances, willpower, lofty determination and firm conviction.

His Highness said that it is a day in which we express our pride and pride in the comprehensive renaissance achieved by the UAE, its honorable leaders, and its dear people, until it became a unique unitary model and a strong-staffed edifice that made it occupy a prominent position among countries, and the world looks at it with respect, appreciation and admiration for the political, economic, scientific and practical gains and achievements it has achieved. made it among the prosperous human civilizations.

The following is the text of the speech of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, which he addressed to the “Dir’ Al Watan” magazine on the occasion of the 51st Union Day:

// On the occasion of the 51st Union Day of the United Arab Emirates, I am pleased to extend my warmest congratulations and sincere wishes for continued health, wellness and happiness to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” and to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy The President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and to Their Highnesses the Sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council of the Union, Rulers of the Emirates, and to the honorable people of the Emirates, praying to the Almighty God to return to all of us this glorious National Day and our country to enjoy more stability, security and prosperity.

The anniversary of the National Day enhances the spirit of union in our souls and embodies a march full of great sacrifices, great achievements, remarkable stances, willpower, lofty determination and firm conviction, and a day in which we express our pride and pride in what the Emirates, its honorable leaders and dear people have achieved in terms of a comprehensive renaissance until it became a unique unitary model and a strong-staffed edifice that made it assume the title It has a prominent position among countries, and the world looks at it with respect, appreciation and admiration for the political, economic, scientific and practical gains and achievements that made it among the prosperous human civilizations.

On the Union Day of our year, we remember the biography of our founding fathers, headed by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, the builder of the union and the founder of the state, and after him the late dear homeland Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan – may God have mercy on him – who left us leaving behind a unique national legacy Of the sublime achievements, deeds and initiatives witnessed by the state under his rule and leadership, he was, may God have mercy on him, a symbol of love, tolerance, generosity and giving. He honors his resting place and grants him the highest Paradise.

The second of December is a date lined with a supply of light and pure love, and a blessed endeavor to grant man his right to live a decent life on a good land that gives him and gives it from effort, work, useful knowledge, honest loyalty, and a constant endeavor to rise in the name of the homeland in all areas of life and raise the flag of the Emirates before the world and highlight the identity The authentic patriotism and the unique Emirati culture.

Our wise leadership is proud of the builders of the union of our state and the makers of our modern renaissance. It puts the homeland in the eyes of its eyes, and purifies the intention in every action that hopes for the elevation of the homeland and the pride of the citizen with unyielding determination, unwavering certainty, absolute confidence, and unstoppable giving. Nations are not built except by the hands of its people, so the first goal was to build the human being and arm him with the weapon of science and knowledge while preserving his Islamic and Arab values. The state provided the requirements for a decent life for the citizen and provided housing, educational homes, modern hospitals, social and cultural services so that our dear people live in an environment suitable for work, creativity and mastery.

The Union is a trust in our necks, built by the founders and preserved by the faithful, and in their footsteps we are walking so that the Emirates flag remains high and majestic, a symbol of glory, loyalty and preservation of human dignity, with the help of God Almighty, then thanks to the leaders and sons and daughters of the Emirates .. May God grant our leadership success to move forward in the path of development and comprehensive renaissance, and may God protect the UAE leadership, government and people .. Happy new year//.