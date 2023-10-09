Ajman – WAM

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, congratulated the winners of the 2023 Federal National Council elections, during his reception yesterday at the Ruler’s Court, the winners for the Emirate of Ajman, Majid Mohammed Al Mazrouei and Aisha Ibrahim Al Marri, in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi. Representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department, Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar Al Nuaimi, Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Head of the Ruler’s Court, Sheikh Mohammed bin Ali Al Nuaimi, and Sheikh Sultan bin Ali Al Nuaimi, A number of sheikhs and officials.

His Highness said that the trust obtained by the members of the Federal National Council who were elected is a trust that must be fulfilled with complete impartiality, sincerity and integrity, and that parliamentary practice is an assignment and a responsibility that falls on the shoulders of those chosen and elected by the citizens, stressing His Highness: “We are confident that the Federal National Council is the best Whoever represents the people expresses the voice of his children, their present, their future, and their happiness.” His Highness the Ruler of Ajman added that the parliamentary process of the UAE reflects its specificity, consolidates the Shura approach, and enhances the participation of the nation’s people in the national decision-making process, and that our leadership is moving on the path of political development with determined and confident steps within a clear vision that achieves development, prosperity and advancement of society and the state in all fields.

His Highness explained that the UAE was able, in a few years, to reflect to the world the success of its experience and parliamentary career, and to express the peculiarity of Emirati civilization and the nation’s principles based on communication, cohesion, and solidarity, and to consolidate the value of unity and rally around the state’s leaders who emphasized the principle of consultation and dialogue in order to enable citizens to choose who represents them. And the state benefits from the competencies and experiences that can provide and provide ideas aimed at the development, prosperity and advancement of society and the state.