His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, affirmed that our valiant armed forces play a vital, important and effective role in the new 50 years of our young country’s life in achieving the goals and objectives of the UAE’s foreign policy, especially with regard to maintaining security, peace and stability at the regional levels. and the international community, and upholding the values ​​of solidarity in the face of challenges facing Gulf and Arab security.

His Highness said that our armed forces have proven over the past years that they are the factory of men, the den of heroes, the fortified fortress to defend the homeland and its gains and achievements, the title of patriotism and dedication to serving the homeland and defending its integrity, the bond of truth and justice, the supporter of peace and security, and the eye that watches over the security of citizens and residents who enjoy the bliss of stability and tranquility. .



