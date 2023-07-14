His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, sent a cable of condolence to his brother, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the brotherly Kingdom of Bahrain, in which he expressed his sincere condolences and sincere condolences on the death of Sheikh Rashid bin Sabah bin Hamoud bin Sabah Al Khalifa. .

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, also sent similar cables of condolences to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.