His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, said on the Day of Science, “We raise the flag of our country, dear dear, a symbol of our unity, our strength and our future.

His Highness added – in a speech on this occasion -: “On this day, we express our appreciation, gratitude and sincere wishes for continued pride, pride and prosperity to the wise leadership, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and their brothers, Their Highnesses Sheikhs, Rulers of the Emirates, and all citizens, residents and dear guests of the country.

He said: “The UAE celebrates on the third of November of every year the Flag Day, in which we recall the efforts of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan – may God have mercy on him – in raising the lofty flag of the nation, a symbol of unity, strength, security and the future and a continuous federal development process since its establishment by the fathers. The founders wrote its approach, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan – may his soul rest in peace – and the honorable leaders of the Emirates followed it.

His Highness added: “On this immortal occasion, we also recall the achievements the nation inherited in all political, economic, developmental, scientific, educational, social, cultural and sports fields. Its construction was founded by the leaders of the Emirates and the founding fathers who left for generations a unique cultural heritage and a country referred to as eminence, all with the grace of God first, then With the wisdom and insight of those leaders who established an exceptional country that is intended for the world from East and West.

He stressed: “Our country, under the flag of our dear country, has become a symbol of peace and security and a symbol of determination, will, determination, giving, building and reconstruction, helping people wherever they are, defending truth, justice and peace, and achieving exceptional achievements added to its track record of leadership, excellence, creativity, and innovation.”

His Highness said: “We raise the flag of the UAE today with pride and love under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, who received the trust and preserved it and led the way, preserving the legacy of Zayed, preserving it, loyal to his country and people, and uniting the hearts of people around him under The flag of the Emirates is holding on hand in hand, certain that the march will not stop, God willing, and that the union is the basis of the nation, its strength that does not weaken and its security that does not stop.

His Highness the Ruler of Ajman stressed: “On the Day of Science, we do not forget the heroism of the brave martyrs and heroes of the Emirates, who sacrificed their pure blood and their pure souls so that the flag of the nation remains high as a symbol of strength, steadfastness, pride, and loftiness.”