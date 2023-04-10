His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, received at Al Zaher Palace tonight, a group of well-wishers on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.
Their Highnesses accepted congratulations and blessings on this blessed occasion from His Excellency Zahir Abdul Fadil Ajab, Consul General of the Republic of Sudan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and from senior officials, tribal people, and a number of citizens and residents of the country, who expressed their sincere congratulations and blessings on this blessed occasion, Rajin the Almighty. To return it to their Highnesses with good health and wellness, and to the UAE, its wise leadership, its people, and the Arab and Islamic nations, with progress, progress, prosperity, and blessings.
The interviews were attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Tourism Development Department, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department, His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Head of the Ruler’s Court, and Sheikh Sultan bin Ali Al-Nuaimi, Sheikh Muhammad bin Ali Al-Nuaimi and a number of sheikhs, department directors and senior officials.
