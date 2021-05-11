His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman … congratulated His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

His Highness expressed his best congratulations and congratulations on this blessed occasion, calling on the Almighty to return it to His Highness the President of the State with good health and wellness and to the people of the Emirates and the Arab and Islamic nations of Yemen, goodness and blessings.

His Highness the Ruler of Ajman also congratulated on this occasion His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their Highness members of the Supreme Council, Rulers of the Emirates.

His Highness sent similar congratulatory telegrams to their Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses the kings, presidents and princes of Arab and Islamic countries, wishing them good health and wellness and their peoples further progress and progress, and the Arab and Islamic nations of pride and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman on this occasion, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and his His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council, rulers of the Emirates, crown princes and deputy rulers.

Their Highnesses expressed their sincere heartfelt congratulations to them and their wishes for him to repeat this occasion with good health and happiness and the goodness and blessings of the people of the Emirates in Yemen.





